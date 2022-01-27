Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €210.57 ($239.29).

MTX stock opened at €194.15 ($220.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 85.53. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €182.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €192.59.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

