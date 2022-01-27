KeyCorp Lowers Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $40.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

