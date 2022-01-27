Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,752,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.34 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

