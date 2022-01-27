Kings Point Capital Management Invests $32,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Shares of NTR opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

