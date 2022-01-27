Kings Point Capital Management Sells 33,667 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,667 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.02 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average of $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.