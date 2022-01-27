Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.75 ($116.76).

Kion Group stock opened at €81.94 ($93.11) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is €95.27 and its 200 day moving average is €91.07.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

