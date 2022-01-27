Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
