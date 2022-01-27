KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.76.

KLA stock traded down $18.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,158. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

