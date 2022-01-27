Knighted Pastures Llc Buys 300,888 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 300,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $556,642.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12.

AESE opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

