Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $36.44 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 30,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

AAPL stock opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

