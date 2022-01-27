Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given New €32.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

