Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KGTFF remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

