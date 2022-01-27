Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $278.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of KHNGY stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 32,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $78.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

