Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 127,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

