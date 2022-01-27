Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “
NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $75.29.
In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 127,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
