Kurtis Joseph Binder Buys 13,500 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CAMP stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.39. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 693,157 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in CalAmp by 594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CalAmp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CalAmp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. decreased their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

