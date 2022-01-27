KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 4.6%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €65.30 ($74.20) and last traded at €66.30 ($75.34). Approximately 17,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 707% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.50 ($78.98).

KWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.50 ($86.93).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €72.60 and its 200-day moving average is €71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

