Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 615.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

