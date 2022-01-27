L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

