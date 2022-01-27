Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.03. 549,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,565,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.