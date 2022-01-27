Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up about 1.8% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.99. 9,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,637. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.