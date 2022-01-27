Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 63,427 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,187. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

