Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases 257 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,922. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

