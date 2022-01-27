Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $58.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,643.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,845.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,807.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.28 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

