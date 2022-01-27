Lake Street Capital Trims Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Target Price to $5.50

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shapeways from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Shapeways has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the third quarter valued at about $5,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Shapeways in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

