Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $730.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $755.00 to $730.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.93.

LRCX traded down $40.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $555.99. 81,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.67. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

