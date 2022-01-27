Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.53.

LSTR opened at $157.56 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average is $166.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

