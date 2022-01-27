Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,999 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 29,227 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

