Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LVS opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

