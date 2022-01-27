Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 158,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,727,127. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.