LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 182,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 165.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $8,698,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.61. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

