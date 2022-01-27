Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LTG. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 218 ($2.94).

LTG opened at GBX 159.90 ($2.16) on Thursday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 148.20 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.90.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 134,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £250,015.62 ($337,311.95).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

