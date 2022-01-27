LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Shares of LMAT opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $916.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

