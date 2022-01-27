Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres Sells 913 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LII opened at $275.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.67. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.74 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Lennox International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Lennox International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

