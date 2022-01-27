Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LNVGY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 27,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,138. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.8222 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

