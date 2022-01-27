Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.58

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $21.75. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 40,823 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.8222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.