Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.940-$1.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.94-$1.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at $330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.