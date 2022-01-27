Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,412,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

