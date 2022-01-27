Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

