Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.25. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,151,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.52.

About Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.