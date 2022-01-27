LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

