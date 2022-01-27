Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce $62.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $113.71. 3,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

