Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $112.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.94. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.