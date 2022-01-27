Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $425.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $410.29.

LMT stock opened at $391.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

