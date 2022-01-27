Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIDE. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.86.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,354,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 686,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

