Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

