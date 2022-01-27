Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $609,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $302.76 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

