Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Luther Burbank has raised its dividend by 89.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

