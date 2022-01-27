MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $0.64-$0.68 EPS.

MTSI stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.16. 34,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $858,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.