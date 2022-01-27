Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 347,966 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $184,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

