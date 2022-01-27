Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 54,630 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.74% of MarketAxess worth $277,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $332.65 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $330.55 and a one year high of $589.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

